Lawlar went 1-for-4 with one RBI and one stolen base in Sunday's 7-4 loss to the Red Sox.

Lawlar picked up his first steal this year at the major-league level after his RBI single in the seventh inning. The infield prospect has played regularly against southpaws but has also been in the lineup versus two of the last four right-handers the Diamondbacks have faced. Lawlar has yet to hit his way into a larger role, batting .098 with two RBI, three runs scored, two doubles and no home runs over 15 games in the majors this season, though his bat is coming around with four hits over his last four games.