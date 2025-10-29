Lawlar played center field Tuesday in his first game with Tigres del Licey in the Dominican Winter League.

Lawlar has never played the outfield as a pro, but he's being introduced to center field in winter ball as the Diamondbacks evaluate how the 23-year-old fits into their roster picture for 2026. The former top prospect is a shortstop by trade, but that position is being held down by Geraldo Perdomo with the big club. Lawlar played some third base down the stretch for the Diamondbacks and could man that spot in 2026, but the outfield is also an option if he shows he can handle it.