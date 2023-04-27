Lawlar went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBI for Double-A Amarillo in Wednesday's comeback win over Frisco.

Lawlar figured prominently in the Sod Poodles' improbable comeback. With Amarillo trailing, 11-1, in the seventh inning, Lawler jacked a three-run homer to begin the comeback. The team scored another seven runs in the eighth before Lawlar walked off the RoughRiders with a single in the 10th. The Diamondbacks' highly regarded shortstop prospect has an .835 OPS with four homers, two doubles, 12 RBI, six steals and nine runs through 15 games.