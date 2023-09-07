Arizona selected Lawlar's contract from Triple-A Reno ahead of his major-league debut Thursday against the Cubs.

Lawlar has officially arrived in the majors at age 21, almost exactly 26 months after being selected sixth overall in the 2021 MLB Draft out of a Dallas high school. He caught fire toward the end of his run this summer with Double-A Amarillo and carried that over into a .358/.438/.612 slash line in 80 plate appearances at the Triple-A level. Lawlar will play shortstop and bat eighth in his debut for the Diamondbacks on Thursday as Geraldo Perdomo slides over to third base.