Diamondbacks' Jordan Lawlar: Raking in Amarillo

Lawlar (hamstring) went 1-for-4 with a walk, a home run and two RBI for Double-A Amarillo on Saturday.

Lawlar is tearing it up with five home runs over the last four games for the Sod Poodles. He's been on a rehab assignment with Amarillo for nine games (38 plate appearances) and found his swing after a slow start. Lawlar's checked several boxes -- back-to-back starts in center field and played nine innings -- and appears to be ready; however, the Diamondbacks plan to have the 24-year-old stay on assignment for another few games, per MLB.com.