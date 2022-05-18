Lawlar is hitting .336/.452/.555 with six homers and 17 steals through 29 games for Single-A Visalia this year.

The No. 6 overall pick in last year's draft, Lawlar had an abbreviated 2021 due to August shoulder surgery, but he's been back with a vengeance this year. Still just 19, Lawlar has flashed a spectacular bat and baserunning ability. Less spectacular: his fielding, as he's made 12 errors in 23 games at shortstop, good for a horrendous .864 fielding percentage. If he doesn't improve on that front, a move to second base (or perhaps the outfield) may be forthcoming, but scouts have generally been bullish on his ability to stick at shortstop, so that can't be ruled out. Arizona will probably bring him along fairly steadily, but there's a lot to like about the profile.