Lawlar went 4-for-6 with a double, a stolen base, an RBI and a run scored for Low-A Visalia on Tuesday.

Lawlar has come out of the gate firing. He's hit safely in all four contests thus far, including three consecutive multi-hit efforts. The 19-year-old is 9-for-20 with a double, a home run, three RBI, two stolen bases and three runs scored. The 2021 sixth overall pick didn't play much last year due to a shoulder injury, but he's flashing an impressive power/speed combo early in 2022.