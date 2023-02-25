Lawlar (shoulder) will bat sixth and play shortstop Saturday against Oakland.

Lawlar fractured his left scapula after being hit by a pitch at the Arizona Fall League, but his expected timeline of 6-to-8 weeks meant that his readiness for spring training never seemed in much doubt. The 2021 sixth-overall pick has yet to reach Triple-A, but he hit .303/.401/.509 across four levels last year, so a debut sometime late in the 2023 season seems possible.

