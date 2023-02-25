Lawlar (shoulder) will bat sixth and play shortstop Saturday against Oakland.
Lawlar fractured his left scapula after being hit by a pitch at the Arizona Fall League, but his expected timeline of 6-to-8 weeks meant that his readiness for spring training never seemed in much doubt. The 2021 sixth-overall pick has yet to reach Triple-A, but he hit .303/.401/.509 across four levels last year, so a debut sometime late in the 2023 season seems possible.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Jordan Lawlar: Shut down after HBP•
-
Diamondbacks' Jordan Lawlar: Flashing in Arizona Fall League•
-
Diamondbacks' Jordan Lawlar: Rises to Double-A•
-
Diamondbacks' Jordan Lawlar: Adjusting to High-A•
-
Diamondbacks' Jordan Lawlar: Added to Futures game•
-
Diamondbacks' Jordan Lawlar: Gets call to High-A•