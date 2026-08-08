Diamondbacks' Jordan Lawlar: Rehab could move to Triple-A

Lawlar (hamstring) could shift his rehab assignment to Triple-A Reno during the upcoming week, MLB.com reports.

Lawlar has thus far made three rehab appearances at Double-A Amarillo, going a collective 1-for-10 with one stolen base and a 0:5 BB:K. He's yet to play a full nine-inning game, though he played six innings in center field Tuesday and seven innings in center Friday. Lawlar may need to play full games on back-to-back days during his rehab assignment before making his return from the 10-day injured list. He's been on the shelf since June 20 due to a right hamstring strain.