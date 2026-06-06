Diamondbacks' Jordan Lawlar: Rehab moves to Triple-A

Lawlar (wrist) moved his rehab to Triple-A Reno Thursday and played consecutive games for the Aces. He went a combined 3-for-7 with two doubles, a triple and an RBI.

Lawlar played a full nine innings in center field Thursday and eight innings in left field a day later. He's had a combined 21 plate appearances between the ACL and Triple-A, but the Diamondbacks haven't made public a prescribed number of plate appearances for Lawlar, who has been out since early April. That he played the field on consecutive days is a positive sign that Lawlar could return within a week.