Diamondbacks' Jordan Lawlar: Shifts to 60-day IL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Diamondbacks transferred Lawlar (wrist) from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Tuesday.
The 23-year-old was given a 6-to-8-week recovery timeline after fracturing his right wrist last week, but the move to the 60-day IL guarantees he will be on the shelf until at least early June. Prior to suffering the injury, Lawlar was off to a hot start this season, going 6-for-18 with a double, a home run and a steal across 20 plate appearances.
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