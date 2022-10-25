Lawlar will miss the next 6-to-8 weeks after being struck by a pitch Friday and suffering a fractured left scapula, Sam Dykstra of MLB.com reports.

This injury shouldn't impact Lawlar's availability for the start of spring training, but it's certainly disappointing to see his fall season cut short. He was playing solid ball in the Arizona Fall League prior to the injury, as he was batting .278 with two home runs, seven RBI, four stolen bases and nine runs scored across 11 contests with Salt River.