The Diamondbacks have selected Lawlar with the sixth overall pick in the 2021 first-year player draft.

A smooth, graceful athlete bursting with loud tools, Lawlar could play anywhere on the field, but he is a shortstop by trade. A plus runner with a chance to develop above-average power from the right side, the high schooler from Texas has a chance to be a 20/20 producer at peak. Lawlar has hit over .400 every year, but there have been some short stretches where strikeouts were an issue. One small knock on Lawlar is that he turned 19 on July 1. As with any prep hitter, we won't know how the hit tool will translate against pro pitching until he gets that opportunity. His defensive potential will keep the pressure off his bat, and his power/speed upside will keep him highly ranked on fantasy lists as long as he's making contact at a solid clip.