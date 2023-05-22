Lawlar has returned to action after missing a few days for Double-A Amarillo with a wrist injury.

The 20-year-old shortstop is hitting .162/.296/.342 with five home runs and 10 steals in 32 games. Dating back to last year, Lawlar has a .183/.297/.347 slash line and 73:30 K:BB in 52 games at Double-A. He has a high power/speed ceiling, but legitimate hit tool concerns are starting to emerge. His .203 BABIP this season is a sign of some misfortune, and his 29.7 percent linedrive rate, 37.8 percent flyball rate and 29 percent hard-hit rate are all signs of strong quality of contact. Lawlar's stock has decreased this season, but there are reasons to expect his performance to trend up.