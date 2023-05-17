Lawlar was removed from Tuesday's game for Double-A Amarillo after getting hit on the right wrist, Theo Mackie of the Arizona Republic reports.
A team spokesperson said x-rays came back negative, and Lawlar is considered day-to-day. One of Arizona's top prospects, Lawlar is scuffling with a .178 average and .669 OPS.
