Diamondbacks' Jordan Lawlar: Swipes bag in rehab game

Lawlar (hamstring) went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in a rehab game Wednesday with Double-A Amarillo.

Lawlar, who played six innings in center field Tuesday in the first game of his rehab assignment, was given a break from defense but remained in the Amarillo lineup Wednesday at designated hitter. He showed that his strained right hamstring wasn't an issue in the sixth inning, when he stole second base and scored the game-tying run on single. The Diamondbacks will likely re-evaluate Lawlar on Thursday before determining his next steps, but if he isn't activated from the injured list, he'll likely continue his rehab assignment this weekend with Amarillo or another affiliate.