Luplow started in left field and went 0-for-3 in Monday's 6-0 loss to the Dodgers.
Luplow was called up Monday, and the righty-hitting outfielder gave Corbin Carroll a break in left field. Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said Luplow should start against most left-handers, the Diamondbacks' official site reports.
