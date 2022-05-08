Luplow started in center field and went 0-for-3 with a walk, two stolen bases and a run scored in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Rockies.

With a lefty on the bump, Luplow was in the lineup and batting second. He scored Arizona's lone run in the eighth inning after stealing second and third base. At the time, it put Arizona up, 1-0, but Mark Melancon blew the save. Luplow has three steals, matching his MLB high in swipes set in 2019 as a member of Cleveland. He stole double-digit bases twice in the minors -- 10 in 2014 at rookie ball and 11 in 2015 in Low-A -- but nothing to indicate the 28-year-old will deliver much value in the category at the major-league level.