Luplow entered Wednesday's game in the eighth inning as a pinch hitter and hit a two-run home run in an 11-3 loss to Miami.

The final score doesn't suggest the home run was meaningful, but Luplow's blast tied the game at three runs apiece before the Marlins plated eight in the top of the ninth. Luplow has four home runs in 33 at-bats and homered in back-to-back contests. The Diamondbacks are off Thursday, but Luplow should be in the starting lineup Friday against Cubs left-hander Drew Smyly.