The Diamondbacks optioned Weems to Triple-A Reno on Sunday, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic reports.
Weems was one of several Arizona pitchers battered in Saturday's 22-1 loss to the Dodgers, as he retired just one batter while allowing five runs on three hits and two walks. The reliever gave up two runs in an inning over his other appearance with Arizona following his July 6 call-up, so he didn't make a compelling case to stick around on the 26-man active roster.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Jordan Weems: Officially added to 26-man roster•
-
Diamondbacks' Jordan Weems: Claimed by Diamondbacks•
-
Athletics' Jordan Weems: Designated for assignment•
-
Athletics' Jordan Weems: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Athletics' Jordan Weems: Returns to majors•
-
Athletics' Jordan Weems: Sent down Wednesday•