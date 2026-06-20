Diamondbacks' Jorge Barrosa: Finishes in center field Friday

Barrosa entered Friday's game as a pinch runner and finished out Arizona's 9-5 win over the Twins in center field. The former went 0-for-1 in his lone plate appearance.

Barrosa, who initially entered as a pinch runner for left fielder Lourdes Gurriel in the seventh inning, stayed in the game to play center field while Jordan Lawlar moved to left. An inning later, Lawlar was removed from the game due to a hamstring injury and potentially faces a second stint on the IL this season. If Lawlar misses time, either Barrosa or Tommy Troy can play center field.