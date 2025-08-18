The Diamondbacks optioned Barrosa to Triple-A Reno following Sunday's game against the Rockies.

Barrosa and Connor Kaiser have both been sent down to Triple-A in order to make room on the Diamondbacks' 26-man roster for the reinstatement of Pavin Smith (oblique) and Ildemaro Vargas (foot) from the 10-day injured list. Barrosa saw sparse playing time in the majors after being called up July 25 and struggled at the plate when he did play, going 1-for-21 with a run scored over that stretch. The 24-year-old outfielder should revert to an everyday role upon his return to Reno, where he has an .820 OPS, nine steals, six home runs and 57 RBI over 408 plate appearances.