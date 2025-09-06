Barrosa went 1-for-4 with a run scored in Friday's 10-5 win over the Red Sox.

The switch-hitting Barrosa started in the left field for the second time in the last three games, with both starts against a lefty. The lefty-swinging Jake McCarthy manned the spot for the game in between against a right-hander. That platoon may be manager Torey Lovullo's plan going forward as he navigates life without Lourdes Gurriel (knee). Barrosa singled and scored a run in each start. The Red Sox have right-hander Lucas Giolito going Saturday, when McCarthy is expected to play left field.