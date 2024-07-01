Triple-A Reno reinstated Barrosa (undisclosed) from the 7-day injured list Monday.
The 23-year-old outfielder missed about three weeks of action during his second IL stint of the season. Barrosa previously appeared in three games for Arizona in early April, but he'll likely stick around at Reno for the foreseeable future unless the Diamondbacks outfield is hit by the injury bug.
