Diamondbacks' Jorge De La Rosa: Agrees to deal with Arizona
De La Rosa signed a minor-league contract with the Diamondbacks on Friday, which includes an invite to spring training.
De La Rosa appeared in 65 games for Arizona last season, posting a 4.21 ERA and 1.31 WHIP with a 45:21 K:BB over 51.1 innings of relief. He should settle back into a reliable role within the club's bullpen, although he will likely have to work to earn a setup role in 2018. Even if he's able to repeat his numbers from last season, he doesn't have much of an impact at the fantasy level outside of NL-only formats that count holds.
