Diamondbacks' Jorge De La Rosa: Blitzed in relief
De La Rosa was charged with seven runs on five hits and three walks over 1.2 innings of relief Wednesday in the Diamondbacks' 19-2 loss to the Rockies.
De La Rosa often thrived while pitching at high altitude during his nine seasons in Colorado, but that experience didn't prove beneficial Wednesday. After turning in scoreless appearances in nine of his previous 11 outings to lower his season ERA to 3.00, De La Rosa saw that mark jump all the way back to 4.83 by the time he exited his appearance. He needed a season-high 65 pitches just to record five outs, with that heavy workload likely to make him unavailable out of the bullpen for at least the Diamondbacks' next two games.
