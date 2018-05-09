Diamondbacks' Jorge De La Rosa: Collects fifth hold
De La Rosa was credited with his fifth hold of the season after retiring both of the batters he faced Tuesday in the Diamondbacks' 8-5 win over the Dodgers in 12 innings.
De La Rosa entered the game with one out in the seventh inning, coming on in relief of Fernando Salas with a lefty-on-lefty matchup on tap. After getting Alex Verdugo to ground out, De La Rosa induced a flyout from switch hitter Yasmani Grandal to escape the frame unscathed. Though he got the job done Tuesday, De La Rosa is still expected to see the bulk of his work against same-handed hitters, with full-inning appearances more likely to come in lower-leverage spots.
