Diamondbacks' Jorge De La Rosa: Completes bullpen session
De La Rosa (Achilles) threw a bullpen session at the Diamondbacks' extended spring training facility Wednesday, the Associated Press reports.
With De La Rosa resuming mound work less than a week after landing on the disabled list, it appears unlikely that he'll be in store for an extended absence. He's expected to face hitters at some point over the weekend and if that goes well, he could be cleared to return from the DL without requiring a minor-league rehab assignment.
