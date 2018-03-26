Diamondbacks' Jorge De La Rosa: Cracks Opening Day roster
The Diamondbacks added De La Rosa to their 40-man roster Sunday.
De La Rosa returned to Arizona on a minor-league contract in February and it isn't overly surprising that the team opted to purchase his contract Sunday. The 36-year-old posted a 4.21 ERA and 1.31 WHIP over 51.1 innings with the Diamondbacks in 2017 and will likely start the season in middle relief.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Jorge De La Rosa: Agrees to deal with Arizona•
-
Diamondbacks' Jorge De La Rosa: Registers 16th hold Wednesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Jorge De La Rosa: Records four outs Wednesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Jorge De La Rosa: Notches 11th hold•
-
Diamondbacks' Jorge De La Rosa: PItches scoreless sixth inning•
-
Diamondbacks' Jorge De La Rosa: Earns ninth hold Sunday•
-
Roto pitching category targets
What do you need to win in pitching categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Roto hitting category targets
What do you need to win in hitting categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Fantasy Baseball Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need in one place to dominate the competition in your Fantasy baseball...
-
ADP: Best, worst draft values
Heath Cummings looks at draft day values on three different sites.
-
Top (non-Acuna) prospects to stash
We all know about Ronald Acuna, but he's not the only top prospect ticketed for the minors...
-
H2H Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...