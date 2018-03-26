Diamondbacks' Jorge De La Rosa: Cracks Opening Day roster

The Diamondbacks added De La Rosa to their 40-man roster Sunday.

De La Rosa returned to Arizona on a minor-league contract in February and it isn't overly surprising that the team opted to purchase his contract Sunday. The 36-year-old posted a 4.21 ERA and 1.31 WHIP over 51.1 innings with the Diamondbacks in 2017 and will likely start the season in middle relief.

