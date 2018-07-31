Diamondbacks' Jorge De La Rosa: Designated for assignment
De La Rosa was designated for assignment by the Diamondbacks on Tuesday.
De La Rosa was removed from the roster in order to make room for newly-acquired lefty reliever Jake Diekman. The 37-year-old struggled to a 4.63 ERA in 35 innings for Arizona, walking too many batters (12.0 percent) while striking out too few (17.1 percent).
