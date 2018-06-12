Diamondbacks' Jorge De La Rosa: Faces hitters in extended spring game
De La Rosa (Achilles) pitched in a rehab game at extended spring training Monday, Justin Toscano of MLB.com reports.
De La Rosa is slated to face hitters again Tuesday. If all goes well during that outing, De La Rosa would likely be activated from the 10-day disabled list and some point later this week and reclaim a middle-relief role in the Arizona bullpen.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Jorge De La Rosa: Completes bullpen session•
-
Diamondbacks' Jorge De La Rosa: Placed on DL with Achilles injury•
-
Diamondbacks' Jorge De La Rosa: Leaves Friday with injury•
-
Diamondbacks' Jorge De La Rosa: Taken deep twice Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' Jorge De La Rosa: Collects fifth hold•
-
Diamondbacks' Jorge De La Rosa: Throws perfect inning•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Adames, Mejia get the call
Top prospects worth getting excited about? We've got two for you to check out.
-
Can you trust these six starters?
Sometimes good pitchers get so far off track that you're just not sure you can trust them anymore....
-
These four hitters are really this good
Generally after a player puts together a hot streak, his numbers are due for a correction,...
-
Fantasy Baseball: Darvish's trade value
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Add Rondon and Rodon
Hector Rondon took a big step towards claiming the Astros closer role over the weekend, while...
-
Top sleeper hitters for Week 12
Which teams have the best and worst matchups Week 12 (June 11-17). Our Scott White says if...