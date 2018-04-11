Diamondbacks' Jorge De La Rosa: Handed loss Tuesday
De La Rosa took the loss in relief Tuesday against the Giants after recording just one out and giving up a run on one hit and three walks.
De La Rosa might have been preparing for long-relief duty after he entered a tie game in the bottom of the ninth inning, but his erratic control prevented the Diamondbacks from extending the game to extras. The lefty found the strike zone on just four of his 14 pitches, walking three of the first four batters he faced before Andrew McCutchen delivered a walkoff base hit. De La Rosa is now sitting on a horrid 1:6 K:BB over five appearances this season and appears unlikely to see much usage in high-leverage spots, aside from lefty-on-lefty matchups.
