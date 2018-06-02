Diamondbacks' Jorge De La Rosa: Leaves Friday with injury
De La Rosa exited Friday's matchup against the Marlins with right Achilles tightness, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.
De La Rosa managed to record four outs prior to being removed with an apparent injury; he didn't give up a run on two hits and struck out one. He'll be listed as day-to-day until the extent of his injury becomes known.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Jorge De La Rosa: Taken deep twice Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' Jorge De La Rosa: Collects fifth hold•
-
Diamondbacks' Jorge De La Rosa: Throws perfect inning•
-
Diamondbacks' Jorge De La Rosa: Handed loss Tuesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Jorge De La Rosa: Cracks Opening Day roster•
-
Diamondbacks' Jorge De La Rosa: Agrees to deal with Arizona•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 11
A light schedule puts even more emphasis on matchups, according to Scott White, who offers...
-
Week 11 two-start pitcher rankings
It's a short list of two-start pitchers, but Scott White helps figure out the best for Week...
-
Podcast: The best hitters of May
Jose Ramirez was the King of May, but you might be surprised when you find out the other hitters...
-
Re-drafting the first two rounds
Wonder how the draft would look today? Scott White assesses the changing Fantasy Baseball landscape...
-
Waivers: Add Lyles, Dominguez
Heath Cummings looks at Jordan Lyles' latest outing, a dominant performance from Seranthony...
-
Hitting Category Fixes
Struggling to dig yourself out of an early season hole in a category? Heath Cummings has a...