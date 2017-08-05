Diamondbacks' Jorge De La Rosa: Notches 11th hold
De La Rosa struck out two and was credited with a hold in Friday's 2-1 win over the Giants after tossing a scoreless seventh inning.
De La Rosa will presumably end up falling down a peg on the bullpen depth chart after the Diamondbacks acquired David Hernandez prior to the trade deadline, but the new pickup hasn't diminished in key spots thus far. The veteran lefty has recorded holds in his last two appearances, boosting his total to 11 on the season. De La Rosa is tied with Andrew Chafin for second on the team in that category, trailing only relief ace Archie Bradley (13).
