Diamondbacks' Jorge De La Rosa: PItches scoreless sixth inning

De La Rosa tossed a scoreless sixth inning in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Reds in 11 innings, giving up a base hit and striking out a batter.

With starter Zack Greinke running up his pitch count to 104 through five frames, the Diamondbacks required five relievers in the extra-inning affair, with De La Rosa receiving the first call out of the bullpen. He was able to keep the score knotted at 3-3 without too much trouble, ending a streak of three consecutive appearances where he had allowed a run. De La Rosa had been an integral part of the setup crew for the Diamondbacks earlier in the season, but it seems manager Torey Lovullo has since opted to deploy the lefty primarily in middle relief. Perhaps as a result of typically working earlier in games, De La Rosa has only collected two holds since the beginning of June.