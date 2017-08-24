Diamondbacks' Jorge De La Rosa: Records four outs Wednesday
De La Rosa covered 1.1 scoreless innings of relief in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Mets. He walked a batter and struck out two during the appearance.
De La Rosa has submitted a 4.97 ERA since the All-Star break, but it hasn't been enough to remove him from the setup mix, as he's still recorded four holds during that span. Still, it seems that De La Rosa would be best optimized as a LOOGY rather than a more traditional one-inning reliever, which is how manager Torey Lovullo has chosen to deploy him for much of the campaign. De La Rosa has limited left-handed hitters to a .175/.224/.290 line for the season, while righties have hit .268/.370/.455 against him.
