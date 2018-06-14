Diamondbacks' Jorge De La Rosa: Returns from disabled list
De La Rosa (Achilles) was activated from the 10-day disabled list prior to Thursday's game against the Mets.
De La Rosa will slide back into the Diamondbacks' bullpen after miss a couple weeks with right Achilles tendon bursitis. Through 27 appearances this season, he's logged a 3.54 ERA and 1.23 WHIP with an 11:9 K:BB across 20.1 innings of relief. In a corresponding move, Silvino Bracho was sent down to Triple-A Reno.
