De La Rosa (Achilles) was activated from the 10-day disabled list prior to Thursday's game against the Mets.

De La Rosa will slide back into the Diamondbacks' bullpen after miss a couple weeks with right Achilles tendon bursitis. Through 27 appearances this season, he's logged a 3.54 ERA and 1.23 WHIP with an 11:9 K:BB across 20.1 innings of relief. In a corresponding move, Silvino Bracho was sent down to Triple-A Reno.