De La Rosa was the pitcher of record in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Mets after giving up three runs on four hits while covering the seventh inning.

After retiring the first two batters of the inning, De La Rosa gave up a base hit followed by a pair of home runs to give the Mets all the cushion they would need over the final two frames. The home runs were the first allowed by De La Rosa in 16 innings this season, as the lefty has otherwise done well to limit hard contact from opposing batters. The rough outing Sunday shouldn't deter manager Torey Lovullo from turning back to De La Rosa for middle-inning work in the future.