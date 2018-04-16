Diamondbacks' Jorge De La Rosa: Throws perfect inning
De La Rosa struck out two during a perfect inning Sunday against the Dodgers.
De La Rosa managed to set the Dodgers down in order after appearing in back-to-back games. He's allowed just one run on three hits and six walks while striking out three through 5.1 innings so far this season. The Diamondbacks will have Monday off before beginning a three-game series against the Giants on Tuesday.
