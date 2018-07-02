De La Rosa tossed two scoreless innings in relief Sunday in the Diamondbacks' 9-6 loss to the Giants. He gave up two walks and one hit and struck out a batter.

Since returning from a two-week stint on the disabled list in mid-June, De La Rosa has made five appearances out of the Arizona bullpen, most of which came in low-leverage spots. The lefty maintains a 3.04 ERA on the season, but with only 15 strikeouts and six holds in 26.2 innings, he's not a particularly fantasy-friendly middle reliever.