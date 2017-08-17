Diamondbacks' Jose Almonte: Tosses six scoreless innings

Almonte covered six scoreless innings and yielded one hit and one walk while striking out three batters in his start Wednesday with High-A Visalia.

Only 47 of Almonte's 73 pitches went for strikes, but the 21-year-old was able to keep opposing hitters off balance well enough to earn his first win since July 26. Almonte has fared well this season in the hitter-friendly California League, compiling a 3.63 ERA and 147 strikeouts over 126.1 innings.