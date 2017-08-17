Diamondbacks' Jose Almonte: Tosses six scoreless innings
Almonte covered six scoreless innings and yielded one hit and one walk while striking out three batters in his start Wednesday with High-A Visalia.
Only 47 of Almonte's 73 pitches went for strikes, but the 21-year-old was able to keep opposing hitters off balance well enough to earn his first win since July 26. Almonte has fared well this season in the hitter-friendly California League, compiling a 3.63 ERA and 147 strikeouts over 126.1 innings.
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...
-
Waivers: Rosario, Pirela hot options
It's understandable if you don't believe Eddie Rosario and Jose Pirela can keep this up forever,...
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...