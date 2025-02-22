Castillo was removed from Saturday's Cactus League game against the Rockies due to an apparent injury, Jack Sommers of SI.com reports.
Castillo went down after trying to catch a wild throw from Jordan Lawlar on a play at first base. The specifics of Castillo's injury aren't immediately clear, but Arizona will take a closer look at him and should have an update on his condition in the near future.
