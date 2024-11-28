Castillo signed a minor-league deal with the Diamondbacks on Wednesday, Aaron Hughes of Sports Illustrated reports.

Castillo spent the 2024 season in the Diamondbacks organization and was sidelined by a hand injury to begin the campaign. He still threw 20.2 innings with Triple-A Reno, maintaining a 4.35 ERA and 1.24 WHIP and should serve as bullpen depth for the club in 2025.