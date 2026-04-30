Diamondbacks' Jose Fernandez: Not in Arizona lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Fernandez is not in the lineup for Thursday's game in Milwaukee.
Fernandez had started the last four contests and 17 of the past 18 tilts, but he'll begin Thursday's festivities on the bench. Adrian Del Castillo will occupy the designated hitter slot in Thursday's rubber match.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Jose Fernandez: Deposits third homer•
-
Diamondbacks' Jose Fernandez: On base four times•
-
Diamondbacks' Jose Fernandez: Not in Tuesday's lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' Jose Fernandez: Slumping after two-HR debut•
-
Diamondbacks' Jose Fernandez: Adds 1B to resume•
-
Diamondbacks' Jose Fernandez: Homers twice in MLB debut•