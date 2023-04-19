Herrera was removed from Wednesday's 14-5 loss to the Cardinals in the bottom of the sixth inning after taking a foul ball off his helmet while he was behind the plate, the Associated Press reports.

Gabriel Moreno came off the bench to replace Herrera, who went 1-for-3 with a strikeout prior to departing. The Diamondbacks will presumably put Herrera through concussion tests before deciding whether he's available to stay on the active roster as a backup to Moreno or if the team will need to delve into the minor-league ranks to find a new No. 2 catcher.