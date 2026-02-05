The Diamondbacks acquired Mejia, Kade Strowd and Wellington Aracena from the Orioles on Thursday in exchange for Blaze Alexander, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

Mejia spent nearly all of the 2025 season in the Florida Complex League, where he hit .274/.418/.411 with two homers and six steals. The 20-year-old has been used at second base, third base, first base, left field and right field thus far in his pro career and is merely a lottery ticket for Arizona.