The Diamondbacks acquired Ruiz from the White Sox on Sunday in exchange for cash considerations.

Ruiz was designated for assignment Friday and finds a new home a few days later. The right-hander struggled mightily before being removed from the Chicago's 40-man roster, allowing while nine earned runs over 3.2 innings across four relief appearances. The 28-year-old has no minor-league options remaining, so he'll immediately join the Arizona bullpen as a middle-inning option.