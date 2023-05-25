Ruiz (1-1) was tagged with Wednesday's extra-inning loss to the Phillies. He allowed three runs (two earned) on three hits and three walks while striking out one over one-plus innings.

Ruiz entered a save situation in the ninth inning as neither Miguel Castro nor Andrew Chafin were available and retired the first two batters, but he was unable to get out of the inning. Trea Turner's two-run home run sent the game into extras where Ruiz allowed the automatic runner to scored. It was a tough loss for the Diamondbacks, who squandered a 5-0 lead and did not have their three most trusted relievers following a stretch of heavy usage. Ruiz has a 7.15 ERA with 18 runs, 29 hits and 11 walks allowed over 22.2 innings.