Ruiz allowed four runs (three earned) on three hits and one walk over one inning in Thursday's 6-2 loss to the Giants.

Ruiz pitched well for the Diamondbacks since being acquired from the White Sox in early April, posting a 3.00 ERA and a 13/1 K/BB over 12 innings before things went sideways Thursday. Most of Ruiz's appearances have been in low-leverage situations when the D-backs are behind; however, that pattern could change. Arizona manager Torey Lovullo talked to Theo Mackie of the Arizona Republic about recent bullpen struggles, suggesting some of the "negative role" guys -- Ruiz or Kyle Nelson -- could be used in a "positive role." Recent blown leads could be attributed to Lovullo's reliance on his most trusted arms -- Miguel Castro, Andrew Chafin and Scott McGough, all of whom appeared in 17 of the team's 37 games entering Thursday. That unlikely means Ruiz will be getting save chances, but he could pitch in high-leverage spots.