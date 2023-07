Ruiz will serve as the Diamondbacks' opener Sunday at Cincinnati, Jody Jackson of Bally Sports Arizona reports.

It'll be a bullpen game for Arizona, with Ruiz likely only handling the opening frame. He's posted a 3.92 ERA and 35:17 K:BB in 39 innings of relief for the Diamondbacks since they acquired him from the White Sox on April 9 in exchange for cash considerations.